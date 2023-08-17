Blame attribution is never an easy task to accomplish for anyone. But in the case of Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden, it might be time for him to look in the mirror and accept just how big of a part he truly played in creating the mess he and the Sixers front office currently find themselves in, according to coach-turned-analyst Sam Mitchell.

Per SiriusXM NBA Radio, the 2007 NBA Coach of the Year explained how Harden's topsy-turvy performance for the Sixers in the 2023 NBA playoffs made it difficult for him to make his case for a max contract, which explains why he currently finds himself in purgatory after a botched trade request.

“If you playin' in the playoffs and you averaged 20 points per game [in the regular season] and you averaged 12, and you have one of the worst playoffs of your career, what do I have to go in there fightin' in the owner with? So to me, I think James made it tough by how he played, especially in Game 7,” Mitchell said.

"You gotta give me something to fight with" 🏀 @SamMitchellNBA tells @jumpshot8 if James Harden played better, the situation in Philly would be different pic.twitter.com/GypdKXN2fl — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 16, 2023

It didn't help matters at all that James Harden had alienated former head coach Doc Rivers by then, as Sam Mitchell thinks that establishing a rapport with a coach is crucial in swaying the front office's opinion regarding certain contract matters.

“I think James need to look and see how he played. As your coach, I can say to you, ‘Hey look, you ball out for me. When it's time for your contract at the end of the year, I'm gonna be in there fighting for you.' But you got to give me something to fight with,” Mitchell added.

Harden's playoff shortcomings notwithstanding, it's evident that the Sixers will be worse off without The Beard in the City of Brotherly Love. This is the main reason why Daryl Morey can't stomach sending Harden away for scraps, regardless of whatever promises were or weren't made regarding a trade or a max contract extension.

It's quite a shame that the drama between those two parties reached the point where Harden felt the need to blast Morey in a public setting. But instead of looking outward, it may be time for Harden to look inward for a change.