James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers look to be officially done with each other after The Beard publicly said in China over the weekend that Daryl Morey is a liar and he will never play for the Sixers franchise again. Well, it appears the guard may have a reason to be upset.

On Saturday, the franchise officially took Harden off the trade market after negotiations with the Clippers gained no traction. And according to John Clark of NBC Sports, Philly never even approached Harden and his representatives about a potential new deal in free agency, despite previously saying talks would take place:

“I’m told the Sixers never had an agreement, made an offer, or exchanged proposals with James Harden and his reps heading into this year’s free agency. It’s my understanding the Sixers told James and his reps they would meet with them the second free agency starts. James and his reps did not like that scenario and opted in to the one year with the Sixers and asked for a trade. The Sixers looked into possible trades but there was nothing that they liked from the LA Clippers or any team.”

Yikes. If this is true, Morey didn't exactly do right by his so-called friend from their days together with the Houston Rockets. While Harden hasn't been the most consistent with the Sixers, it's hard to imagine them getting a better co-star than him for Joel Embiid. He even took a pay cut in 2021-22 to give Philadelphia the flexibility to add more role players around the duo.

Now, this saga is about to get very ugly. It will be interesting to see where James Harden ends up but at this point, it very well looks like his time in the City of Brotherly Love has come to a close.