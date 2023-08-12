The Philadelphia 76ers are ending trade talks for James Harden, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Although the star guard wished to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sixers believe he is still a key part of their immediate plans. So, that means there could be overwhelming tension when the 10-time All-Star reports to camp later this year.

None of this feels conducive to building a championship-caliber team or creating an amiable work atmosphere. Obviously, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey cannot just send Harden to the Clippers without fair compensation. Draft picks would do him nor the team any good for next season. Still, engaging in a battle of wills with this player has proven to be highly detrimental in the past.

The 2018 MVP infamously held the Houston Rockets hostage in 2021 before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He then found his way out of that situation as well. While Harden had reasonable cause to seek different alternatives in both cases, forcing management's hand is always polarizing. If he tries to do the same for a third time, then it will be very difficult for another team to ever build trust with the 33-year-old.

It should noted, though, that Harden accepted his $35.6 million player option in the interest of being traded to LA. He is probably not going to take kindly to this big swerve.

The front office must tread lightly, not out of fear from James Harden, but because of the damaging effect this conflict can have on the entire locker room. Keeping Joel Embiid happy is the top priority. Lingering tension between Harden and the Sixers is unlikely to put a big smile on his face.

It would be nice for Philadelphia to just focus on assembling the best basketball product, but that is just not reality. There are a lot of factors to consider in this player-centric league, which might require Morey and company to reluctantly compromise eventually.

For now, though, they have made their move. Harden remains on the roster. Pray for new head coach Nick Nurse and hope full-blown chaos does not ensue. Buckle up, because this feels far from over.