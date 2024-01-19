From Tyrese Maxey to Paolo Banchero, both teams show enough promise to make a push for the playoffs

We used NBA 2K24 to simulate and predict the winner of tonight's matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic. From Tyrese Maxey to Paolo Banchero, both teams show enough promise to make a push for the playoffs. However, only one team can win tonight's matchup. Who will win in this epic simulation using NBA 2K24?

NBA 2K24 Simulates Sixers at Magic – Prediction for Sixers vs. Magic

According to NBA 2K24's Simulation, the 76ers will beat the Orlando Magic 123-102. Overall, this match started with Orlando taking a slight lead. However, Philadelphia soon took over and never looked back in a dominant victory. Feel free to watch the game above, which included full 12-minute periods on Hall-Of-Fame Difficulty. Additionally, feel free to check the stats below:

TEAM Period 1 Period 2 Period 3 Period 4 FINAL PHI 30 34 34 25 123 ORL 25 27 18 32 102

Overall, despite a slow start from Philadelphia, the Sixers quickly picked back up after being down 12-5. Like our Bucks-Celtics simulation, the Magic made no attempt to foul within the last minute of regulation for some reason.

Tyrese Maxey earned the game ball, with a 43 point performance that included 6-for-10 on free throws. Furthermore, he was aided by team superstar Joel Embiid, who dished in another 34 points along with 14 rebounds. Additionally, even Tobias Harris chipped in with another 20 points. Overall, the Sixers offense looked very efficient, converting 62% of all Field Goals successfully.

However, the same could not be said for a young Magic team that's slowly improving. Paolo Banchero put up 33 points, but also converted only 13-of-27 FGs, with a 43% accuracy on three-point conversions. Outside of Banchero, the only other player on the team with a meaningful performance was Jalen Suggs, who added 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal. However, the Magic offense as a whole looked weak.

Overall, the Sixers were able to win by taking advantage of the missed opportunities from Orlando. Their 37 rebounds, along with Orlando's low completion percentages helped Philadelphia maintain a lead early in the affair.

Additionally, check out some of the game stats:

STAT Philadelphia 76ers Orlando Magic Field Goals 47/76 (62%) 41/79 (52%) 3-Pointers 11/24 (46%) 8/17 (47%) Free Throws 18/20 (90%) 12/16 (75%) Offensive Rebounds 5 5 Defensive Rebounds 37 26 Steals 5 4 Blocks 2 1 Turnovers (Points Off) 4 (11) 8 (4) Team Fouls 12 12

Biggest Lead 30 7

Time of Possession 23:32 24:26

Overall, we feel the prediction to feel pretty accurate. The 76ers are a good regular season team who you can depend on to win until playoff time. Furthermore, the talent between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey alone should be enough to beat a young Magic squad. However, perhaps playing away might give the Magic an advantage?

Furthermore, and not to diss on the Magic, but the team has been struggling as of late. They've been 9-14 since December after starting the year 13-5. Therefore, we believe Philadelphia (14-7 since December) should have little trouble beating a team that still needs to overcome some growing pains. These two teams already played previously one other time this season, with Philadelphia toppling Orlando back in December.

Therefore, we don't expect anything drastic to change in less than a one month span. Nevertheless, we look forward to watching the game.

