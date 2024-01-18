We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Magic prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Philadelphia 76ers will head to Central Florida to face the Orlando Magic on Friday night. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Magic prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 76ers defeated the Denver Nuggets 126-121 on Tuesday. Initially, it was a tie game at halftime. The Sixers trailed by five going into the fourth quarter. Then, they rallied to come back into the game. Joel Embiid led the way with 41 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists. Additionally, Tyrese Maxey added 25 points and nine assists. Tobias Harris had 24 points. Significantly, the Sixers shot 56.6 percent from the field, including 48.8 percent from the triples. The Sixers also held the Nuggets to 50.6 percent from the field, including 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. Somehow, the Sixers won despite losing the board battle. They also forced 10 turnovers.

The Magic lost 106-104 to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Amazingly, it was a tight game, with a 92-92 game going on with minutes left. But the Magic kept falling behind, and it was not enough. Significantly, Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 26 points but struggled to shoot, going 8 for 25. Jalen Suggs had 16 points. Also, Goga Bitadze and Markelle Fultz each had 10 points. Additionally, Wendell Carter had 18 points off the bench, while Cole Anthony finished with 10. The Magic shot 44.3 percent from the field, including 28.6 percent from the triples. Also, the Magic only shot 72.7 percent from the charity stripe. The Magic lost despite 16 steals.

The Magic lead the head-to-head series 80-50. The Sixers defeated the Magic 112-92 at the Amway Center earlier this season. Amazingly, the Sixers have won six in a row in this head-to-head series. The 76ers are also 9-1 over the past 10 games.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Magic Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -205

Orlando Magic: +4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Philadelphia

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 76ers are 26-13 against the spread. Furthermore, they are 10-7 against the spread on the road. The Sixers are 4-2 with a rest advantage against the spread. Moreover, they are 7-3 against the spread as an away favorite.

Embiid is one of the best in the NBA. Currently, he leads the league with 35.1 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent. Embiid is also averaging 11.6 rebounds per game. Ultimately, he is a force around the court. Maxey is averaging 26.1 points and 6.7 assists per game. Likewise, he is shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Harris is averaging 17.9 points per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field. Also, Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 13.1 points per game.

The 76ers are the second-best free-throw shooting team in the league. Additionally, they are pretty efficient with the basketball. The 76ers also block shots efficiently and make sure the opponent does not have an easy time scoring.

The 76ers will cover the spread if Embiid can continue to dominate. Then, they need to slow down the quick Magic.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Magic are 26-14 against the spread. Additionally, they are 12-5 against the spread at home. The Magic are also 7-5 with a rest disadvantage against the spread. Lastly, they are 6-2 against the spread as a home underdog.

Banchero is the catalyst here. So far, he is averaging 22.9 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field. However, the Magic have not had it easy with Franz Wagner out. They need him back, as he was averaging 20.9 points per game before he got hurt. Therefore, they need someone else to step up. Anthony needs to do more off the bench. Currently, he is averaging 13.6 points per game. Meanwhile, Suggs is averaging 13 points per game and must find more ways to score more. Moritz Wagner was not even in the lineup in his last game and must do more to build back trust. He is averaging 11.5 points per game while shooting 59.4 percent from the field.

The Magic need to shoot the basketball better. However, they are generally solid at rebounding the basketball. The Magic also continue to do well at blocking shots on the defensive end. If they can capitalize on some of those strengths, it would help them against a tough Philadelphia team.

The Magic will cover the spread if they can find open lanes to drive to the basket and take better shots. Then, they need to win the board battle and avoid too many fouls.

Final 76ers-Magic Prediction & Pick

The 76ers have more health right now and already defeated the Magic in Amway this season. Therefore, expect the dominance to continue.

Final 76ers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -4.5 (-114)