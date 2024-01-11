In this series, we run full 12-minute periods on Hall-Of-Fame difficulty to create a more entertaining experience.

Most NBA fans will agree that the Celtics-Bucks game this week is easily the most exciting one, so we used NBA 2K24 to simulate and predict the winner. This year, the Milwaukee Bucks (25-12) bolstered their unit by trading for superstar veteran Damian Lillard. On the other side, the Boston Celtics built a team with a deep depth chart to support players like Jayson Tatum. Overall, this game should definitely be on everyone's calendar.

NBA 2K24 Simulates Celtics at Bucks – Prediction For Bucks Vs. Celtics

According to NBA 2K24's simulation, the Boston Celtics will defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 131-124. Overall, this game included several lead changes before Boston took over near the end. In this series, we run full 12-minute periods on Hall-Of-Fame difficulty to create a more entertaining experience. However, we want to share the stats everyone wants to see.

TEAM Period 1 Period 2 Period 3 Period 4 FINAL BOS 27 34 34 36 131 MIL 31 31 29 33 124

Overall, it truly was an exciting matchup, with no team ever really taking a clear lead until the end. However, we did find it strange to see the Bucks just let Jrue Holiday waste the final seconds of regulation. Nevertheless, it was pretty clear the Celtics took the dub here.

Both Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard exploded on offense, scoring 45 and 49 points respectively. Additionally, Tatum found himself just one rebound and three assists away from a triple-double. Nevertheless, a win means more to virtual Tatum than anything. In his virtual post-game interview, Tatum said “We gotta watch film. There's a lotta good things we did today and a lot of things we could've done better. We just gotta be focused, composed, play with a lot of poise, and we'll be fine.”

Jayson Tatum certainly did almost everything right, though we suppose his 3pt accuracy was fairly shoddy (9-of-18). That said, he more than made up with it with his 45 point performance. Additionally, Tatum definitely received support from his teammates. Both Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown added another 20 points to the board, with Kirstaps Porzingis getting 19 in 29 minutes. Overall, the Celtics offense just looked a lot more complete.

On the other hand, Damian Lillard made 11 of his 17 attempted three-point shots. Additionally, Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 12 rebounds along with 22 points. However, he scored roughly 10 points less than his season average (31.4). Additionally, he attempted seven three-point shots, only making two of them. Overall, while not a great day for Giannis as a scorer, he did help out with his rebounds (12) and assists (9).

Lastly, we want to share some team stats with you.

STAT Boston Celtics Milwaukee Bucks Field Goals 44/82 (54%) 48/87 (55%) 3-Pointers 25/47 (53%) 24/51 (47%) Free Throws 18/21 (86%) 4/4 (100%) Offensive Rebounds 6 1 Defensive Rebounds 38 35

Steals 5 4 Blocks 2 4

Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (9) 7 (15) Team Fouls 2 12

Biggest Lead 15 7 Time Of Possession 25:10 22:48

Overall, the prediction does feel somewhat accurate. However, we feel the score might not be this high. Nevertheless, the Celtics and Bucks do have some of the deadliest offenses, with the latter having a rather weak defense. Therefore, we definitely expect both teams to drop big numbers on Thursday night.

Feel free to check out the simulation above, which we recorded on the PS5 version of NBA 2K24. However, 2K24 is also available for PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

