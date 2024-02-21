Where will Marcus Bryant go after his years with SMU?

The SMU football program had a fairly good season. Rhett Lashlee led the team to 11 wins and just three losses. Their run was highlighted by not losing a single game in the nine matchups where they had to AAC teams. They then proceeded to win the AAC championship. To cap it off, the Mustangs made their way into the Fenway Bowl but lost to Boston College. All of this was led by an insanely strong offensive line but it does not look like their core is going to last due to Marcus Bryant's decision.

Rhett Lashlee will lose a star on offense. Marcus Bryant has decided that he wanted to test out his value in the NCAA Transfer Portal, per 247 Sports.

He will now be the second offensive lineman to depart from the SMU football program. Bryant joins Branson Hickman and Hyrin White, who ran out of eligibility, as the Mustangs continuously lose their insanely talented pocket protectors. Lashlee will now have to replace three starters from last year's team in hopes of replicating their quarterback's safety after the snap.

Bryant departs from the SMU football squad

Bryant knows how to make space for the SMU football squad's running game. At 6-foot-8 and 318 pounds, he overwhelms multiple defenders at once to make life easier for the other linemen to thrive. He becomes an elite option for a team that rushes the ball quite a lot.

Moreover, his durability and center of gravity also disallow opposing players from sacking their playcaller. In total, the SMU football offensive line only allowed 16 sacks which led the AAC. All of these are integral to a very versatile offensive line.

Bryant will only have one season of eligibility remaining after he leaves the SMU football squad. He may be looking to compete for a College Football Playoff National Championship in the coming season to boost his chances of getting picked in the NFL. His resume is already good enough to get drafted. But, he can certainly do more.

For the SMU football squad, PJ Williams is likely to take over as the team's left tackle. He already started four games for them and will only get better after his sophomore year.