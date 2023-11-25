SMU football long snapper Will Benton made an unforgettable memory on a wild play against Navy Saturday afternoon

For only the second time since 1984, SMU football has won at least 10 games in a single season. A 59-14 dismantling of the visiting Navy Midshipmen on Saturday afternoon earned the program this distinct honor. Don't let the scoreboard fool you, however. There was plenty of excitement, and even some unpredictability in this one.

SMU long snapper Will Benton scored an unfathomable touchdown in the beginning of the second quarter that might still have Navy coaches scratching their heads. He snapped the ball for a punt and then somehow recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown after it bounced off the returner's towel.

This is Will Benton (@WillBenton10).

Will is our long-snapper. Will just recovered a punt, that

HE SNAPPED, for a touchdown. A lot to unpack here. Enjoy ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JqXp8gXkK3 — SMU Football (@SMUFB) November 25, 2023

This is the type of novelty play that fuels college sports. Something so routine as a snapped punt turned into a thrilling moment that Benton will never forget. If the scoreboard wasn't enough evidence, a long snapper scoring a touchdown should tell you that it just wasn't Navy's day.

Mustangs quarterback Preston Stone was 14-of-19 for 322 yards and three TDs, while running back Tyler Lavine rushed for three more scores. The end result was a huge 487-253 advantage in total yards. SMU football (10-2) is now gearing up for a Dec. 2 meeting at Tulane (11-1) to decide the 2023 American Athletic Championship.

This is the Mustangs' first appearance in the title game since the conference was formed from the Big East a decade ago. Fans hope the magic that lifted Will Benton to a wild touchdown carries over into this big matchup. The mood will surely be serious ahead of the 4 p.m. ET kickoff, but for now, SMU fans will be smiling ear to ear.