SMU and Boston College should be a good one!

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl is an annual game featuring a matchup between the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference. It's operated since 2022, with Wasabi Technologies being the title sponsor. ESPN Events and Fenway Sports Management organize the event. This year's edition will feature the SMU and Boston College football programs. In this article, we will explain how you can watch that game.

When and where is the Wasabi Fenway Bowl?

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl is at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusettes. The SMU and Boston College game will start at 11 AM ET on Thursday, December 28th.

How to watch SMU vs. Boston College

You can watch the Military Bowl on ESPN, and it will be available via live stream with fuboTV.

Date: Thursday, December 28th | Time: 11 AM ET

Location: Fenway Park — Boston, Massachusettes

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: SMU -10.5 | O/U 49.5

SMU storylines

SMU can win their tenth straight game when they take on Boston College. The Mustangs are 11-2 after beating Tulane to win the American Athletic Conference championship. It was their first conference championship since winning the Southwest in 1984.

The SMU offense is a force to be reckoned with, outscoring their opponents by 23 points per game and logging 466.2 yards of offense per game. Their offense took a hit when Preston Stone broke his leg in the last game of the regular season. However, redshirt freshman Kevin Jennings did enough to lead the team to the conference championship, throwing for 203 yards and a touchdown.

SMU can also get the job done on the ground, as they had a balanced offense with 32 passing touchdowns and 28 rushing. They had eight 300-yard receivers, the most being RJ Maryland's 518 yards and seven touchdowns.

SMU is ranked nationally at many levels. They are No.24 in the College Football Playoff Ranking and No.17 in the AP Poll. They have the second most sacks with 47 and the sixth-best scoring offense with 40.6 points per game.

However, SMU hasn't won a bowl game since 2012, so getting over the hump and winning the second Fenway Bowl would be a big step in the right direction for the program. A twelfth win will break a school record.

Boston College Storylines

Boston College had a five-game win streak and a 6-3 record with three games to play in the ACC. The winning streak was their longest since 2010. They finished the season with three straight losses to Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, and Miami. Thomas Castellanos leads the team, ranking third in the country for rushing yards by a quarterback with 957. He threw for 15 touchdowns and ran for 11.

The Eagles have plenty to be excited about going forward, as they have only three graduate students listed as starters on the depth chart. BC expects only five players in this game to leave after the season, meaning there will be plenty to build on going forward.

This is a long-awaited bowl game for the Eagles, as they have been eligible four times since 2018. The Eagles played only one out of four due to weather and COVID-19 protocols.

Fenway Bowl history

American football has been played at the historic Fenway Park since 1912, with various high school, college, and professional teams taking turns using the venue. The Boston Patriots of the American Football League and the Boston College Eagles have used the stadium as a home venue. Before the first Fenway Bowl in 2022, no bowl game had been at the ballpark.

The first Fenway Bowl was supposed to be during the 2020-21 bowl season, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the game to be canceled. The first game moved to the following season, but COVID issues among the Virginia football team caused the game against SMU to be canceled. The game finally got off the ground on December 17th, 2022, when Cincinnati took on Louisville. Louisville were the victors by a score of 24-7 in front of 15,000 in attendance.