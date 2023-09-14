Team USA has been the subject of a lot of discussion for a lot of reasons as of late, whether it be their struggles at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, or the reports suggesting that LeBron James is planning on leading a star-studded group to the 2024 Olympics. With many folks looking ahead, Paul George took a second to look back on Kyrie Irving's legendary Team USA practice runs from 2012.

George and Irving were part of the USA select team back in 2012, but they managed to make quite a good first impression on the folks in attendance. A clip of Irving dribbling through Team USA players during a practice ended up going viral, and showed the potential Irving had that he would eventually end up fulfilling. George recently opened up on what it was like to witness Irving's legendary handles in person before he was a fully established star.

"Ky like is doing some special sh*t. He's breaking down the whole team, putting it behind his legs… and we was watching it like, 'Oh! Oh!'" Paul George on the time Kyrie Irving sauced up Team USA in practice 🔥 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/gLNYxJOD0q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2023

The fact that Irving, who was only 20 years old at the time, was able to effortlessly breeze by these established NBA stars was wildly impressive, and still is to this day. Paul George recognized in the moment just how awesome it was to see Irving do what he does best, and it's certainly one of the more fond recent memories from USA basketball.

With star players all across the league being linked to joining James if he were to lead Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, it's safe to say that George or Irving could end up finding themselves on that team. And if they do, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see them create some more viral clips just like Irving did here.