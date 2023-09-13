After Team USA failed to medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, rumors began to swirl suggesting that LeBron James wanted to assemble a superstar squad of Americans for the 2024 Olympics. Many basketball fans who are tired of seeing less than stellar USA squads compete in the biggest tournaments were fired up at that notion, including Stephen A. Smith.

Team USA cruised through the group stage at the latest World Cup, but ran into trouble later on in the tournament, as they were knocked out of the action in the semifinals by the eventual winner in Germany, and lost the bronze medal game to Canada. Smith notes that these other nations just don't fear USA like they once did, which is why it's time for James to rally the troops and lead a dominant team to the upcoming Olympics.

“Team Canada was led by Dillon Brooks… When LeBron James said what he said, that’s a beautiful thing… We gotta bust people's a*s.” Stephen A. Smith on The King playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics 👀👑 (via @stephenasmith)pic.twitter.com/WZYvyGtEte — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 13, 2023

It's been awhile since we have seen a truly star-studded squad represent USA on the worldwide level, and after another disappointing result at the World Cup, it's clear James believes that it's time to change that. Of course, fans are going to be on board with seeing some of the biggest names in the NBA team up with each other, but the stakes are higher than usual here.

If a superstar-laden Team USA fails to win at the Olympics, it will prove that the gap between America and the rest of the world has completely shrunk. James is setting out to prove that isn't the case, and it seems like Smith believes that he is the perfect guy for the job. But first, LeBron James has to actually decide whether he wants to go through with his desire to suit up for Team USA one last time.