His take on Kevin Durant makes it easy to assume we know which side of the debate Scott Williams lands on between Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the greatest basketball player ever.

A teammate of Jordan's during the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat in the early 1990s, Williams told ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly at NBA Summer League that Kevin Durant is his favorite player, offering James a quick apology in the process.

“Kevin Durant’s my favorite player, sorry LeBron—one of my old teammates who I still enjoy watching play,” he said. “He mixes up the mid-range game, going to attack the basket, the three-point shot, more often the way we did back in the 90s.”

Currently living in Phoenix, Williams watches a lot of the Phoenix Suns, and has always appreciated the art of the mid-range game—one of the main reasons he's a fan of Durant. Williams, who played in the NBA from 1990-91 to 2004-05, somewhat subsisted on two-point jumpers throughout his career, and watched Jordan drain mid-range shots from all over the floor en route to Chicago's initial three-peat.

The 55-year-old is intimately familiar with James' game, too. Williams' final go-around in the league came as a deep reserve with the Cleveland Cavaliers during James' second season, when the four-time champion played in his first All-Star Game and made his debut on an All-NBA Team.

Just because Durant is his personal favorite doesn't mean Williams is a James hater, though. He even demurred when recently asked who's better between Jordan and James, only concluding that he'd want the ball in the former's hands with the game on the line.

“To me, they're 1 and 1A how good they are,” Williams said in late May. “But if I had to get the ball in one person, the last second shot, I'm giving it to 23.”

Watch ClutchPoints' full Scott Williams interview: