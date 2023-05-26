There aren’t many guys that can say they were teammates with both Michael Jordan and LeBron James but 3-time NBA champion Scott Williams is one of them.

Entering the NBA as an undrafted free agent in 1990, Williams spent his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls after Jordan got him a workout with the team. He spent his final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in LeBron’s second season.

Consequently, Williams has a unique perspective on the unending debate between who had the better career between Jordan and James.

Williams, speaking to Legends Lounge host Trill Withers, may surprise a few people with his perspective though:

“I played with a lot of really talented guys… LeBron was the first guy closest to the desire, the competitiveness, the hunger and the talent — all those things that I saw in MJ on a daily basis — LeBron was doing at 19 years old, and that blew my mind.

So, there’s no doubt that he’s gone on to be in that conversation. And I don’t care which way you lean. I’m happy to see a guy that’s been a face of the NBA for so long, handling himself so well outside of the lines of basketball; building a school, being civic minded.

All those types of things are so impressive to me. And when people ask me who’s the greatest of all time, I’m very hesitant to give an answer, because I don’t want anybody to think that I would think that one is not as good as the other, because they’re both phenomenal players. To me, they’re 1 and 1A how good they are. But if I had to get the ball in one person, the last second shot, I’m giving it 23.”