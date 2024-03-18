In a new development South Carolina women's basketball freshman forward Sahnya Jah has entered the transfer portal, as announced by the team's head coach, Dawn Staley on Monday.
The move came after Jah's suspension on Feb. 8 due to conduct deemed detrimental to the team. Despite the lack of detailed information provided about the suspension, Staley had previously indicated that Jah had the opportunity to work her way back onto the team.
Expressing her sentiments on Jah's departure in a statement, Staley said, “It is unfortunate that her time with us was short, but we wish her the best in the next steps of her career,” per the Associated Press.
Sahnya Jah, hailing from Alexandria, Virginia, was a notable recruit, ranked the 40th best college prospect in her class. During her short stint with South Carolina, Jah appeared in 16 games, averaging 3.1 points and two rebounds. Her contributions were anticipated to grow, especially in light of senior center Kamilla Cardoso's temporary absence in February due to Olympic qualifying commitments with Team Brazil. Jah's departure now leaves a noticeable gap in the team's depth in the post, a challenge the Gamecocks will have to navigate as they continue their quest in the NCAA tournament. The team will also be missing Cardoso, who was suspended for the first-round game following an ejection during the SEC title game vs. LSU.
Currently, South Carolina holds a formidable record of 32-0 and is the overall No. 1 seed heading into the NCAA Tournament. The team is set to open its tournament journey against the winner of the Sacred Heart vs. Presbyterian game on Friday. Jah's unexpected transfer marks a pivotal moment for the team, emphasizing the unpredictability of college athletics with the transfer portal.