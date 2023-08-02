Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas set WNBA history again, putting up back-t0-back triple-doubles for the third time in her career and recording the first 20-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in WNBA history, leading the Sun to a 79-69 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday.

Sun coach Stephanie White explained what was like seeing Alyssa Thomas' historic performance.

“There's sometimes players do things that you're really just speechless,” Stephanie White said, via Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “Spectacular moment that we all witnessed here tonight and just really, really incredible effort by her.”

Thomas completed the triple double with 1:32 left in the third quarter, which makes it the fastest triple-double in WNBA history, according to Elias Sports Bureau. She also has the three quickest triple-doubles in league history, the other two came in third quarters of games in June, according to Philippou.

Thomas said that she was frustrated with some shots she missed in the prior came, and was focusing on getting to the basket and finishing in this game against the Lynx.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Last game, I missed a lot of shots and I was mad at myself for that,” Thomas said, via Philippou. “And today I really focused in on getting to the hoop and finishing through contact.”

White said that she hopes fans do not take Thomas' performances for granted.

“You can take it for granted,” White said, via Philippou. “I hope that everybody that's in a building every time she does it doesn't take it for granted. Nine triple-doubles, are you kidding me? And she's still got so far to go.”

The Sun are one game behind the New York Liberty for thirst place in the Eastern Conference. Both seem to be contenders to make the WNBA Finals.