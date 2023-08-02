Alyssa Thomas can do it all. The Connecticut Sun forward always shows out when it comes to scoring, playmaking, and crashing the boards. It will not come as a surprise for any WNBA fan that she got dubbed as the league's triple-double queen. She further cemented her legacy in the sports' history in her performance against the Minnesota Lynx.

The 6-foot-2 forward knows when her team is in peril. Alyssa Thomas showed up against the Lynx to notch a consecutive triple-double. She has done this three times throughout her career. This makes her the only player in WNBA history to achieve the feat, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Thomas' legs did not give out after suffering a close loss to the Lynx in their previous game. She was able to get revenge and decimate the team in their second matchup in two days. The Sun superstar put up massive numbers. It all starts with her 21 points on a highly efficient 52.9% field goal shooting. Her offensive contributions were not just enclosed in racking up buckets. She also notched 12 assists in the matchup due to her floor general job and playmaking.

Offense was not the only name of her game in the matchup. Crashing the boards was also her specialty against the Lynx. She grabbed an insane 20 rebounds to round out her triple-double. Her game did not end there as she also got a block and three assists during the match.

Will Alyssa Thomas be able to lift up Connecticut in the WNBA standings to contend against the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty?