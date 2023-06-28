Alyssa Thomas has been a reputable leader for the Connecticut Sun. She has led the team to a successful WNBA season start but the true challenge came when they faced the Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu-led New York Liberty.

The Connecticut Sun held the top standing in the WNBA for a respectable amount of time. Alyssa Thomas has been a key asset to their hot start. She even solidified herself as the league's all-time triple-double queen by beating Sabrina Ionescu and Candace Parker. Her seven career triple-doubles in the playoffs and regular season are the most in WNBA History, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Her title does not come without a cost as other players want to covet that title. The most notable of which is Sabrina Ionescu, whom she dethroned in her triple-double record. They finally faced off and the New York Liberty star played with a chip on her shoulder which helped her boost New York to an 89-81 win.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alyssa Thomas did her best on all fronts to lift the Sun. She only knocked down five of the 17 shots she took which just got her 11 points. The 40 minutes of time she saw on the floor was not just for scoring. Her playmaking on the offensive side of the court was also on display. The Connecticut Sun star dished out 1o assists due to her efforts. Cleaning up the glass was also one of her duties and that netted her 10 rebounds.

Alyssa Thomas has been doing it all for the Connecticut Sun. She needs more consistent help from DeWanna Bonner and other co-stars if they want to make a run for the WNBA championship.