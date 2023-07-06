The San Antonio Spurs may be done maneuvering this offseason. And if so, then what a truly fruitful offseason it was for them. The Spurs spent the entirety of the 2022-23 season being terrible, and yet they now have one of the brightest outlooks in the league thanks to the addition of generational prospect Victor Wembanyama.

A core of Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson, and Devin Vassell may not be good enough (yet) to challenge for a playoff spot next season, but it's clear that the team is on an upward trajectory. For now, however, the development of their youngsters will be of utmost important to them. And it's apparent that the front office believes in their chances of becoming contributors for the long haul, as they didn't make moves that would block their paths to playing time.

The Spurs, despite boasting a ton of cap space, made a few moves on the margins to improve the team's long-term outlook. They decided that absorbing unwanted contracts from other teams in exchange for draft compensation is their best course of action — and at this point, it's hard to argue against that logic.

With the addition of Reggie Bullock, the Spurs now have 17 players under contract. They will have to cut some players loose before the season begins, which sets the team up for a competitive training camp. This should also mean that the Spurs won't add any more players from free agency.

Nevertheless, there might be a diamond in the rough waiting to be unearthed — and the years have certainly shown that the Spurs organization has an uncanny feel for plucking quality players from out of nowhere.

With that said, here is a bargain-bin addition that the Spurs could look into adding in free agency despite their full roster.

Bargain-bin free agent target for Spurs: Bol Bol

The Orlando Magic made waves on Tuesday night when they waived Bol Bol, he of the go-go gadget arms. The Magic had an impending roster crunch, and they decided to cut Bol loose given their loaded frontcourt situation.

Bol is one of those players who tantalizes with the eye test. His length is just absurd, as he gets from point A to point B with half the steps required for most players to do so. His 7'5 wingspan makes him such a nuisance on both the passing lanes and on driving lanes. There's a reason why he racks up so many defensive stats when he gets the minutes, as his sheer size makes him a disruptive defensive presence.

And then there's his offensive game. Despite standing at 7'2, he plays like a guard, preferring to bring down the ball, or create off the dribble. His wiry frame, however, forces him into tougher shots than many would expect for a man of his size, but Bol Bol still has shown the requisite shot-making ability to survive.

However, despite his impressive flashes of play and his inconsequential ability to rack up stats, there's a reason why coaches haven't trusted Bol enough to give him a huge role. Simply put, the idea of him is more enticing than his actual play. Bol is slow guarding off the ball, and he is slow to react when guarding in space. And then his offensive game isn't that conducive to winning. He's not a skillful enough playmaker or scorer off the bounce to warrant the touches he tends to command, and as a result, his game ends up being less than a sum of its parts.

Alas, Bol is only 23 years old, so not all hope is lost. There's certainly a rotation-level talent in the 7'2 big man. But can the Spurs end up being the organization that brings out the best in the young center?

The answer to that question is unclear, especially when the Spurs will be boasting the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Zach Collins, and even Dominick Barlow — a Summer League standout — at the center position. But just for fun, it's hard to imagine there being a more entertaining pairing than a Wembanyama-Bol partnership.

The “unicornness”, for the lack of a better term, will be off the charts every time Wembanyama and Bol share the court. When they stretch their arms out, it might be enough to cover the length of the court. And just imagine two players taller than 7-feet taking on hapless defenders off the dribble then pulling up for impossible-to-contest stepback jumpers.

The Spurs are not yet in a position to contend next year anyway, so they might as well have fun with it — even if signing Bol doesn't make the most sense given the players they already have on the team.