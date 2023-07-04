Despite showing flashes of his massive potential in 2022-23, young big man Bol Bol finds himself without a team once again. That is after the Orlando Magic decided to waive him on Tuesday.

The Magic decided to release Bol in order to cut its roster down to 15, per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.

Bol played in 70 games for the Magic last season and started in 33, averaging 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 54.6 percent from the field. In one of his best games of the campaign, a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in November 2022, he even recorded 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. There were a few more similar performances from the youngster, which cemented him as a fan-favorite in Orlando. Some even compared him to Victor Wembanyama, with many saying that he's the original Wemby.

There were a high hopes that Bol will be able to continue his development with the Magic alongside 2022-23 Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero. Unfortunately, that's not the case.

Perhaps Bol Bol's inconsistent performances played a role in the Magic deciding to let him go. While he had several starts and good games, it's worth noting that he fell out of the rotation and didn't play for seven straight games in mid-March before being slotted back into the rotation in the final three games of the campaign.

Bol isn't expected to remain a free agent for a long time, though. Considering the flashes of brilliance he displayed at short bursts, another team will likely take a chance on him for a minimum contract.