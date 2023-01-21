Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol is one of most pleasant surprises of the 2022-23 season, and his sensational play continues to draw Victor Wembanyama comparisons from NBA fans.

On Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, Bol turned heads once again with an epic Euro step play that led to a huge slam. While being guarded by Trey Murphy III, Bol attacked the rim without hesitation before pulling off the Euro step to create some space between him and his defender and then slamming the ball home.

Of course it sent all Magic and NBA fans into frenzy, with plenty of supporters saying he is the original Victor Wembanyama.

For those not in the know, Wembanyama has been making headlines even before the season started for his skills, shooting ability and mobility for his size. Many consider him as a lock for the no. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Recently, even Magic Johnson was impressed by Wembanyama and called him the “best player in the world and this year’s number one pick in the NBA draft.”

“Victor Wembanyama is just bol bol,” one commenter said. “Low key Bol Bol is on equivalent skill level as Victor Wembanyama,” a second impressed supporter added.

“Bol Bol vs Victor Wembanyama next season is going to be wild,” a third fan excitedly said while looking forward to Wembanyama’s arrival in the NBA.

“Victor Wembanyama won’t be better than BOL BOL,” another Magic faithful shared.

Here are some of the best reaction’s to Bol’s epic play with the Magic:

Sure enough, it’s nice to see Bol establish himself as one of the best young players in the NBA today. If he can keep it up, maybe next time people will be comparing Wembanyama t him instead of being the other way around.