The San Antonio Spurs are building a nice young core around Victor Wembanyama, the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and a player many believe to be once in a generation. But one player does not a team make. Wembanyama will need players who can grow alongside him to return the team to its former glory.

It's too early to be prognosticating how the Spurs' roster looks like the next time they're among the league's most serious competitors for the championship. But as of the moment, it's fair to assess just how far some of their youngsters have progressed, and whether their level of development bodes well for their chances of sticking in the team for the long haul. In this exercise, we'll be looking at how Blake Wesley performed during the Spurs' Summer League stint in Vegas.

It's important to remember that Wesley is just 20 years old, so it's hard to be too difficult on what he has and has not done in his brief career thus far. The young 6'5 guard didn't have the best of rookie campaigns. His rawness was apparent every single night, as he's clearly still learning the ropes of how to become a lead or secondary ballhandler in the NBA. And then it did not help matters at all that he suffered an injury that kept him out for a significant amount of time.

However, there were flashes of quality play from Blake Wesley, even though the consistency wasn't there. But during Summer League, has he taken a bit of a leap? What does he need to work on the most so he could establish himself in the rotation, especially with the arrival of Cameron Payne?

Here is the Spurs' biggest concern about the 20-year old guard after a topsy-turvy stint in Vegas.

Spurs' biggest concern about Blake Wesley after 2023 NBA Summer League: Lack of dribbling bag and pop off the bounce

There's no questioning that Blake Wesley is a good athlete. His ability to get up high is part of what made him such an exciting prospect to take on for the Spurs with the 25th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. And at 6'5, Wesley, if he develops to the best of his ability, could be one of the better finishers at the rim given the ease with which he contorts his body to finish around rim protectors.

However, Wesley hasn't shown nearly enough dribbling polish in his brief career thus far, bringing doubts as to whether he could ever become a lead guard. When running the pick-and-roll, it's usually straight line drives for the 20-year old guard, making him an easier player to defend.

It's not like this is a deal-breaker. Others add to their dribbling repertoire the further they are into their career. But as much of a strong finisher Blake Wesley can be at the rim, he doesn't exactly have the quickest first step. This lack of deep dribbling bag coupled with his lack of elite first step thereby forces him into some tougher shots than the Spurs may like.

Thus, it's not a surprise to see Wesley put up game after game with double-digit misses from the field. As laudable as his ability to make difficult shots are, his shot-creation skills aren't exactly the best selling point of his game right now, as he puts up one inefficient night after another.

This is certainly a concern for the Spurs, as the 20-year old showed the same exact weakness during his rookie season. The lack of top-shelf guard skills prevent him from maximizing one of the best parts of his game — his ability to finish at the rim.

The signs of strong finishing at the rim are there, even though Wesley's numbers aren't exactly the most pristine. He thrives in transition, attacking downhill against backpedaling defenders. And the ease with which he glides through and around defenders is a joy to watch.

But for now, Wesley's best attribute is his relentlessness. He doesn't allow these horrid shooting nights to prevent him from giving it his all on defense and on the glass. It's imperative for him to nail the finer details that make up a winning player, as a future of top-shelf shot-creation may not be on the cards given his struggles thus far.

That doesn't make Wesley an expendable player. He showed promise as a shooter from beyond the arc, shooting around 38 percent albeit on limited attempts. As a complementary player, Wesley should be helpful for the Spurs for years to come. But given what he's showed thus far, he'll have to put a lot of work in to emerge as a featured player during the team's rebuild.