Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are now done with 2023 NBA Summer League, and we’ve learned some things. The 7-foot-5 Frenchman showed off many of the reasons the Spurs took home No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. He also did do nothing (and could do nothing) to alleviate the biggest concern about himself.

The Spurs' biggest concern about Victor Wembanyama after 2023 NBA Summer League is his body

The Victor Wembanyama-Spurs NBA Summer League experience seemed to have it all. He struggled at first, dominated in the end, and showed the basketball world some of his mouth-watering potential.

Wemby’s first matchup was against the No. 2 pick in the draft, Brandon Miller, and his Charlotte Hornets. While Miller put up 16 to lead all scorers, Wembanyama scored just four points and pulled down eight rebounds in over 27 minutes. He also shot 1-for-6 from behind the 3-point line.

However, there were flashes of what could be as the big man blocked five shots. And that tantalizing potential continued to show through in the second game with a big performance from Wembanyama.

The Spurs took on the No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson’s Portland Trail Blazers, although Henderson sat with a minor injury. Regardless, Wembanyama dominated the game. He finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks, which making two of his four 3-point attempts.

After those performances, the Spurs shut Wembanyama down for the remainder of the 2023 NBA Summer League. The team and everyone else had seen enough of the giant man who plays like Kevin Durant. Wemby showed he is the evolutionary Kristaps Porzingis with more potential than Chet Holmgren, and the best 7-foot-plus prospect to come into the NBA since Ralph Sampson in 1983.

Here’s the thing, though, about these 7 feet and over players (and yes, KD is 7 feet tall, despite preferring to say he’s 6-foot-11). They have never held up over the course of long NBA careers. And the players mentioned above all share the trait of being skinny as well.

Durant has held up the best, but he’s also the shortest by quite a bit here. He was an Iron Man early in his career but played just 27 games in 2014-15 with a foot injury. And since missing the entire 2019-20 campaign with an Achilles tendon tear, he played just 137 of a possible 236 games in the last three years.

Porzingis has an even worse track record, playing in 402 games out of a possible 636 games in eight seasons. And the super-skinny Holmgren hasn’t played in an NBA game yet after sitting out his entire rookie season with an injury.

Ralph Sampson was the worst outcome of all these players. The 7-foot-4 big man dominated in college and early in his NBA career before injuries sapped him of his explosiveness and allowed him to play just 261 out of 656 games in his last eight seasons.

Now, Victor Wembanyama got through Spurs NBA Summer League just fine, while shorter, stouter players like Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson ended up sitting games with injuries. Still, watching Wemby, you have to worry about how he will hold up.

Wembanyama is just 207 pounds at 7-foot-5. By comparison, the NFL is extremely concerned about the No. 1 pick in its 2023 draft, Bryce Young, because the Carolina Panthers quarterback because he is only 205 pounds at 5-foot-10.

The NFL and the NBA are completely different games, obviously, but to think the No. 1 overall picks are roughly the same weight and Wembanyama is over a foot-and-a-half taller than Young is mind-boggling.

Watching Spurs Summer League, you can see the type of players that are going to give Wembanyama problems. The 6-foot-7 to 6-foot-10, 250-plus-pound forwards can muscle the Spurs' big man, throw a hip into him, and cut him off at the knees. Players like Draymond Green, P.J. Tucker, and the Morris twins will toss Wembanyama around like a rag doll.

Plus, the way he plays leaves him more open to injuries than other players his size. Big men at 7-foot-2-plus have always played back-to-the-basket, paint-focused games. What makes Wemby so special is that he is a perimeter player at his size. That also means he drives to the basket way more than any player his size ever has, and that is a recipe for injuries right there.

In the end, what 2023 NBA Summer League showed us is that Wembanyama has the potential to change the game. What it didn’t show us — over the course of just two games — is how he will hold up over the grueling 82-game NBA schedule.

And that is still the Spurs' biggest concern about Victor Wembanyama after his 2023 NBA Summer League performance.