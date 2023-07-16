The Phoenix Suns reportedly made moves Sunday to add draft capital and sign Bol Bol to a one-year contract. Phoenix also sent guard Cameron Payne and a future second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for a second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Phoenix also acquired three second-round picks from the Magic in exchange for a 2026 pick swap. This is extremely important for the Suns, who were voided of draft capital when they traded for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Compensation update with @BobbyMarks42 on Orlando’s three second-round picks to Phoenix:

2024 via Denver

2026 least favorable of Detroit, Orlando or Milwaukee.

2028 Boston (if 46-60). — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2023

Per Wojnarowski, the Suns now have six second-round picks and four first-rounders in their arsenal. It is important for the team to keep moves possible ahead of a season in which it is going all-in for an NBA championship.

Here is a grade for the moves, from ClutchPoints:

A

The Suns seem to be done building their depth, as they had an impressive free agency period given their financial limitations. Phoenix traded Payne, who was its backup guard to Chris Paul the last three seasons, and seemingly has confidence in Jordan Goodwin, among others, to lead the team in the backcourt.

Payne was necessary for the Suns to have their success, including a 2021 NBA Finals run and a franchise-best 64 wins in the 2022 regular season. However, he is not a fit for what the Suns are looking to accomplish with a new coaching staff, particularly one that will emphasize defense and a certain style that does not fit Payne's game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Payne is an Energizer bunny. He plays with great pace, can get to the rim and get hot from 3-point range. He is a good teammate and can put others in position to succeed.

However, the Suns got bigger this offseason and are looking to maximize their role players around Durant, Beal and Devin Booker. Keita Bates-Diop is exemplary of what Phoenix is looking to do, as he shot 39 percent from 3-point range in 2022-23 and has a 7-foot-3 wingspan that can make him a great defensive weapon.

Phoenix coach Frank Vogel said he liked Payne and he would get a look at becoming the team's fifth starter, but it always seemed unlikely he would not be in the role. The Suns have Booker and Beal in the backcourt, both of whom can make plays for others. It would be hard to insert Payne, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds, to try and compensate for weaknesses that cost the team in its Western Conference semifinal loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Phoenix set itself up in this trade to do more in the offseason if it wants to. The Suns also signed Bol, who is a developmental prospect and at worst a player at the end of the rotation who can provide good play in garbage time.

$26.4M in tax savings after the Payne trade and Bol signing. Pre Trade $79.5M penalty Post Trade $53.1M penalty https://t.co/BVrOL1yDkQ — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 16, 2023

Here’s what Phoenix now owes in the first round: 2024: Least favorable of own, Washington (if 13-30) or Memphis 2025: To Brooklyn 2026: Least favorable of own, Washington (if not conveyed to New York) or Orlando 2027: To Brooklyn 2028: Least favorable of own, Washington,… — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 16, 2023

The Suns are going all-in for a championship. They are not going to re-build their capital after they sent four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap for Durant and five future second-round picks and four pick swaps for Beal, outside of a second-round pick dealt to the Indiana Pacers. They at least have some flexibility in maintaining their future if things go bad with this team or to make another move to secure a title.