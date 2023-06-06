The San Antonio Spurs have endured their share of struggles over the past couple of seasons. However, things are about to change in San Antonio with the team expected to select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Even if Wembanyama completely lives up to his lofty expectations, the Spurs still need to fill out the roster. San Antonio would benefit from signing depth players in NBA free agency as well as a co-star or two for Wembanyama.

However, there are two players the Spurs certainly don't need. Although these two players are talented and would help many NBA franchises around the league, San Antonio must avoid them in NBA free agency.

Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez is an All-Star caliber big man who will likely receive a lucrative payday this offseason. He could even receive a max contract and the Spurs have money to spend.

Would signing a veteran big man to a massive deal make sense for San Antonio with Wembanyama expected to join the team soon though? The Spurs obviously can't rely purely on Wembanyama in the post, but there are plenty of much cheaper options who can fill depth roles for San Antonio.

Additionally, the Spurs are rebuilding. They want to develop a core of players who can win alongside one another for years to come. As a result, they should use their potential max deals on younger stars.

Lopez will receive interest in NBA free agency, as he should, but the Spurs shouldn't try to sign him.

Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis makes a little bit more sense for the Spurs, but San Antonio still should stay away from him during the offseason.

Porzingis is a big man with impressive shooting prowess. At just 27-years old, he averaged 23.2 points per game with the Washington Wizards during the 2022-23 season. He shot an impressive 38.5 percent from deep and 49.8 percent from the field. Porzingis also reeled in 8.4 rebounds per game and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Porzingis, assuming he does enter free agency and declines his player option, is going to be a popular free agency target for many teams. But in an era where guards and wings tend to dominate the game, building a roster around two big men may not be the best move. It is true that neither Porzingis or Wembanyama are typical big men given their all-around skillsets. Nevertheless, the point stands.

There are impactful wings and guards who the Spurs could sign to help round out their roster. The Spurs could then look to sign cheaper options for depth in the post.

Final thoughts ahead of Spurs' free agency

The Spurs are likely still a few years away from becoming a true championship-caliber team. San Antonio has undergone a complete rebuild over the years, a process that certainly isn't over. However, it is an exciting time to be a Spurs fan. San Antonio has an opportunity to add superstars during the offseason alongside Victor Wembanyama.

That being said, they need to spend their money wisely. They shouldn't simply try to sign the best available free agent. Adding players who fit their current roster needs is of the utmost importance.

It will be intriguing to see what the offseason holds for San Antonio. If all goes right, perhaps the Spurs can return to the playoffs during the 2023-24 campaign.