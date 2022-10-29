San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich made sure Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan gets his moment after reaching the 20,000-point mark.

Heading to Friday’s Bulls-Spurs contest, DeRozan needed just seven points to crack the scoring milestone. Sure enough, it didn’t take long for the swingman to score that much, getting his 20,000th point midway through the first quarter of the game.

DeRozan is only the 50th player in NBA history to achieve such feat, and among all the active players in the NBA today, he’s the seventh. He joins the likes of Stephen Curry, James Harden, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook to eclipse the scoring plateau.

Congratulations to DeMar DeRozan on scoring 20,000 career points in the NBA 👏 pic.twitter.com/ligImEnM4A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 29, 2022

Gregg Popovich, who coached DeMar DeRozan for three seasons during his time with the Spurs, gave the ultimate respect to his former player after joining the elite scoring club. He also provided the whole arena to have the opportunity to honor DeRozan for the accomplishment by calling a timeout.

Coach Pop took a timeout so the arena could celebrate DeRozan's milestone (via @NBCSBulls)pic.twitter.com/LmXk8d0rAT — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 29, 2022

Classic Coach Pop right there.

In another beautiful moment, Popovich and DeRozan also shared a hug after the superstar joined the 20K club.

Gregg Popovich and DeMar DeRozan embrace each other to honor DeRozan hitting 20K 🫂pic.twitter.com/CLahfR7O0p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 29, 2022

What DeRozan accomplished is certainly special and worth celebrating. He has established himself as one of the best scorers in the league–with his deadly midrange shooting becoming the envy of many–and Pop knows very well how important it is to DeRozan.

They may be competitors now, but the respect they have towards each another is clear.