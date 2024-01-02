Hopefully the Spurs can get a piece to help replace him.

With San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins out for two to four weeks according to coach Gregg Popovich, and with Victor Wembanyama on minutes restriction as he recovers from a right ankle injury, the Spurs have applied for a Disabled Player Exception. It's a move centered on another of the Spurs' big men, Charles Bassey.

Charles Bassey was lost for the season when he suffered a torn left ACL on December 10 in a G-League Game.

With the exception, a $1.3 million deal would be available to the Spurs, who could sign, claim or trade a player in the last year of his contract.

Charles Bassey's season

Though Bassey suffered the tough fate while playing for the Austin Spurs, he had become a staple of San Antonio's rotation. The first big man off the bench in most of the 19 games he played before sustaining the knee injury, the 23-year-old, who played a couple of high school seasons in San Antonio, was averaging 11 minutes, grabbing four rebounds and scoring 3.3 points per contest.

ClutchPoints chatted with the Western Kentucky alum for a bit in mid November. Ironically, Bassey said at time, “Before the end of the year, we're going to play with each other well,” in one of his answers to our questions. The 6'10 big man is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

His best NBA game of the season may have come in his last outing when he scored eight points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots in 19 minutes with Victor Wembanyama out that night in a a 121-106 loss in New Orleans. Bassey's stat line the day he was injured was easily his best overall of his season, with 30 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks.

The Spurs recently signed Mamadi Diakite to a two-way contract. The 18th player on their roster, Diakite is a 26-year-old forward who's played in the G-League this season. The 6'9, 225 pounder has spent some time in the NBA, including as a member of the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks championship team.