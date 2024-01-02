Victor Wembanyama exhibits an understanding beyond his years...

For many, New Year's resolutions don't last very long–that is for those who even make them. But perhaps most folks make, or continue, resolutions without the formal tag that comes with the turn of the calendar. Consider San Antonio spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama among the latter.

Asked if he has any New Year's resolutions, the generational prospect gave a clear yet nuanced answer.

“I've never been a big resolution's guy. I pretty much have new resolutions every week, especially with this job. We've got new resolutions every two days so there's plenty more we can do,” the Spurs star said following his team's 134-101 loss to the Boston Celtics on New Year's Eve.

It's an answer that exhibits an understanding beyond his years.

Victor Wembanyama's wisdom

Hour before the last game of 2023 for the 5-27 Spurs, teammate Julian Champagnie praised Wemby's mature mindset.

“He understands the game a lot more than average 19-year-olds. He's definitely years ahead of his age, which I think will help him in the future He's very mature. He plays the game well. He's a good teammate and that's the best part about him, he's a great teammate. No one has complaints about him. If he takes a bad shot, he apologizes for it. Obviously, we want him to score more and do his thing. But, definitely, his maturity is through the roof,” Champagnie shared.

Having already set numerous NBA firsts for a teenager and in setting or matching rookie records, Wembanyama is averaging 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.1 blocks, all while playing in a modest 29.5 minutes per game this season.

The top pick in last June's draft leads the entire league in blocks while topping the Spurs in points and rebounds. It appears opponents would be well served to try to limit his production as their New Year's resolutions.