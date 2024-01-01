The Spurs rookie took to social media to share a photo.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama had a huge 2023.

He was the NBA's biggest hyped prospect since LeBron James when the Spurs selected him with the top pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

On New Year's Day, Wemby looked back at the previous year and shared what he called his “hardest pic of 2023.”

Literally just me making my parents proud, but still my hardest pic of 2023 pic.twitter.com/6SkoGoMyoZ — Wemby (@wemby) January 1, 2024

While there have been a significant number of photos taken of Victor Wembanyama in the last year, it's touching that he chose the one where he is posing with his parents. Standing together, all dressed in black, with Victor holding up his brand new Wembanyama no. 1 jersey, is an iconic image – one that he'll likely look back for the rest of his life.

So far this season, Wembanyama has had a solid rookie outing for the Spurs. Wemby is averaging 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, and three assists. He also leads the NBA with 3.1 blocks per game.

Last week the phenom showed why he had so much hype coming into the NBA with his ridiculous performance against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Wemby recorded 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and a whopping seven blocks in just 24 minutes of action, with the Spurs earning a 118-105 win to get their fifth victory of the season. He didn't play the following night when the same two teams met again, as head coach Gregg Popovich wanted him to rest his ankle after stepping on a ball boy's foot during warmups in late December.

Wembanyama and the Spurs take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.