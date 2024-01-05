Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is showing that he's already an all-time great teammate with his gesture of comfort for Tre Jones.

On Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, the San Antonio Spurs finally made the much-awaited decision to bring Tre Jones back into the starting lineup. Head coach Gregg Popovich has tried Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell at the point, and the results haven't been great. On multiple occasions, the Spurs had windows for an easy Victor Wembanyama basket yet missed them, and it's easy to think that if Jones had been there, they would have had an easier time getting their prized rookie the basketball.

Jones' re-insertion in the starting lineup worked wonders for the Spurs, who showed that they can hang with some of the best teams in the association even though they're losing national television games as of late. Alas, Jones' first start of the season ended in heartbreak. With the Spurs down by three to the Bucks in the dying embers of the game, Jones found himself open in the corner yet he missed the triple that would have tied the game.

Tre Jones was clearly distraught in the aftermath of his missed shot. The Spurs guard was frustrated at himself, even stretching his jersey above his head to cover his face over what seems like shame over letting the raucous crowd at Frost Center down. Nevertheless, Victor Wembanyama came over from the other side of the court and comforted him — these missed shots in the clutch happen to even the best players in the league, after all.

Could Victor Wembanyama forced the issue instead? Perhaps. He towered over the Bucks' defenders on the perimeter, which meant that he could have shot over the top of them. But the Spurs rookie made the right play. He threw an extra pass to the open man in Tre Jones, and even though he's shooting 22.6 percent from deep entering the night, you can't complain too much about getting an open shot in that scenario.

Jones' missed clutch triple should not sully what a good game he had for the Spurs. He put up 18 points, five rebounds, and six assists while playing a game-high 35 minutes, and he should stick in the starting lineup moving forward.