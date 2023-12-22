Jeremy Sochan went viral for all the wrong reasons after failing Victor Wembanyama in the Spurs' Thursday defeat.

The San Antonio Spurs' struggles continued Thursday in their 114-95 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Victor Wembanyama scored just seven points in the loss, but it was not all his fault. Jeremy Sochan's inability to get Wembanyama the ball despite the big man being left open on multiple occasions led to frustration from fans, video via Steph Noh of The Sporting News.

Wemby's agent needs to send this clip to every ROTY voter. pic.twitter.com/jqXzgePChM — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) December 22, 2023

“Wemby's agent needs to send this clip to every ROTY voter,” Noh wrote.

“Watch Wembanyama and the ball handler this play with a straight face I dare you LMAOOOO,” Spurs Legacy wrote about the play.

The play displayed above shows Wembanyama getting open on two separate occasions during a sequence of one play. Yet, the play ended in a Sochan contested jump-shot that missed everything.

Wembanyama initially breaks free via a screen in the corner. There was no defender between him and the basket. Sochan, who was dribbling at the top of arc, failed to make a pass.

Wembanyama then headed out to the wing and Sochan drove to the lane. Despite two defenders guarding Sochan and Wembanyama with literally not an opponent in sight standing on the wing, Sochan opted for a fadeaway jumper that resulted in an air-ball.

Spurs negatively impacting Victor Wembanyama?

The Spurs have struggled mightily throughout the season. Wembanyama has still performed well as a rookie, but his teammates haven't always helped him as much as possible.

Sochan is learning the point guard position but has endured trouble in terms of finding open teams and creating shots for others. But the Spurs' frustrations were expected heading into the season. Wembanyama is an extremely talented player but San Antonio is still rebuilding.

The Spurs will play the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night as they attempt to upset the odds.