The Spurs are making a massive change to their lineup that should help out Victor Wembanyama.

The San Antonio Spurs have been one of the worst teams in the NBA season, crawling out to a 5-28 record, despite the fact that they drafted a generational prospect in Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. A big reason for their struggles has been their strange lineup combinations, but it sounds like that is set to change when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

For much of the season, head coach Gregg Popovich has curiously decided to employ Jeremy Sochan, who is a power forward by trade, as the team's starting point guard, despite the fact he had a perfectly good point guard in Tre Jones coming off the bench. With Malaki Branham doubtful for their upcoming game against the Bucks, though, Popovich has mercifully decided to throw Jones into the starting lineup at point guard.

Via Jared Greenberg:

“Tre Jones says he will be the Spurs starting point guard tonight against the Bucks on NBA on TNT.”

Playing Tre Jones at point guard should help the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama

The decision to play Sochan at point guard over Jones has always been a confusing one, as Sochan isn't exactly a fantastic playmaker who can open things up for his teammates. Jones averaged 6.6 assists per game last year as the starting point guard, and he's still averaging 4.9 assists per game this season while he's been coming off of the bench.

San Antonio isn't going to be in a rush to win games since they are in the middle of a rebuild, but it would be nice to be a bit more competitive, and starting Jones at point guard should help their offense score more points. Picking up a win against the Bucks is going to be easier said than done, but having Jones at the controls instead of Sochan should at least help them stay close with a high-powered Milwaukee squad.