Two of the worst in the Big East face off as St. John's visits Georgetown. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a St. John ‘s-Georgetown prediction, pick, and how to watch.

St. John's enters the game sitting at 14-12 on the year, and 6-9 in conference play. They have lost eight of their last ten games, with the only wins being over a DePaul team, who does not have a conference win, and then an upset of Villanova by 20. In the last three games, they have had some close affairs. On the road against Providence, they lost by just three. Then, last time out, facing Seton Hall, thye would fall by six.

Meanwhile, Georgetown comes into the game sitting 8-17 on the year, and just 1-13 in conference play. They have lost ten straight games. Even more, the games have not been close for the most part. Six of the ten games have been double-digit losses. That goes along with the spreads they have been working against. Georgetown has been double-digit underdogs in nine of their last ten games. They have covered the spread in just four of them.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: St. John's-Georgetown Odds

St. John's: +9.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -500

Georgetown: 9.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +375

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch St. John's vs. Georgetown

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why St. Johns Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. John's ranks 43rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year, sitting 50th on the offensive side and 45th on the defensive side of the adjusted efficiency rankings. St. John's is 90th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting fourth in field goal attempts per game this year, and 40th in field goals made per game. Joel Soriano leads the team on offense this year. He is averaging 15.0 points per game this year, while also shooting 60.0 percent on the season. He gets help from Daniss Jenkins. Jenkins comes into the game with 14.3 points per game this year. Further, he moves the ball well. He leads the team with 5.4 assists per game on the season.

St. John's has been solid in rebounding, sitting 17th in the nation in total rebounds as well this year. They are fourth in the nation in offensive rebounding. This is another area where Soriano has been great. He comes in with 9.4 rebounds per game on the year, with just under four rebounds per game on the offensive side of the ball. He is helped out by Chris Ledlum, who comes away with 7.2 rebounds per game this year, while also scoring 8.9 points per game. Like Soriano, over a third of his rebounds come on the offensive end of the floor.

The St. John's defense sits 125th in points against per game this year. Daniss Jenkins has been solid on defense, with 1.5 steals per game. Meanwhile, Chris Ledlum has 1.3 steals per game while also having .9 blocks per game this year.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown comes in ranked 194th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They sit 105th in offensive efficiency while sitting 307th in defensive efficiency. Georgetown is 224th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 267th in effective field goal percentage. Jayden Epps leads the way for Georgetown. He leads the team with 17.2 points per game this year but is shooting under 40 percent from the field this year. Further, Epps leads the way with 4.2 assists this year. Second on the team in points this year with Dontrez Styles, who comes in with 13.3 points per game this year, while shooting 41.5 percent this year. Georgetown also has Supereme Cook who has been solid shooting this year. He comes in with 11.5 points per game, while he is shooting 62.1 percent from the field.

Georgetown is 188th in rebounds per game this year, but they are 52nd in the nation in offensive rebounding rate. Leading the way here is Supreme Cook. Cook comes into the game with 8.3 rebounds per game. Further, 103 of his 207 rebounds come on the offensive glass this year, which may account for his high shooting percentage on the season. Meanwhile, Dontrez Styles comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game this year, also with over a third coming on the offensive glass.

Georgetown is 297th in points per game against this year. One of the major issues is turnover margin. They average just 5.7 steals per game while forcing just 11.3 total turnovers per game, which is 228th in the nation this year. Further, Georgetown averages 12.3 turnovers per game this year, which is 218th nationally. Roman Brumbaugh comes in with .9 steals per game, but that is overshadowed by his 2.0 turnovers per game. The same is true for Jayden Epps, who has .8 steals per game but 3.4 turnovers to go with it.

Final St. John's -Georgetown Prediction & Pick

Georgetown has been awful this year. Not only have they won just one conference game, they have covered just five of their last 12 games. Still, Georgetown's games have hit the over in eight of the last ten games. St. John's has covered in just two of the last nine games. The over has hit in three of the last six games for St. John's as well, and all three of those were on the road. St. John's should get the win, but it will be higher scoring.

Final St. John's-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: Over 151.5 (-110)