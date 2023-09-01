Stanford football will join the ACC in 2024 and continue to play Notre Dame on a yearly basis, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. The Cardinal's game against the Fighting Irish will reportedly count as a nonconference game while they play eight other ACC opponents.

Friday morning, Stanford accepted an invitation to join the ACC in Aug. 2024. Stanford's rival and former Pac-12 school Cal will also join the conference along with SMU.

Chair of the Stanford University Board of Trustees Jerry Yang said the following in a statement:

“ACC membership aligns Stanford with a conference of leading peer institutions who share a deep history of athletic success and a commitment to the pursuit of academic excellence. We appreciate the invitation of the ACC member schools, and we are excited to join them.”

With Stanford and Cal's impending departure, the Pac-12 is down to just two schools after this season: Washington State and Oregon State. Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA will leave for the Big Ten in 2024, and Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are leaving for the Big 12.

Stanford has competed in the Pac-12 since 1918 but will now leave the conference.

The Cardinal will open their 2023 football season Friday at 8 p.m. PT against Hawaii. Stanford football then has a road game at No. 6 USC Saturday, Sept. 9.

Stanford is entering its first season under coach Troy Taylor, who coached for three seasons at Sacramento State. Last season, the Hornets were named Big Sky co-champion an advanced to the NCAA Division I FCS quarterfinal, where they lost 66-63 to Incarnate Word.