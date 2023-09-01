It's finally done. After a month of discussions and debates, the Atlantic Coast Conference (or ACC) are officially welcoming three new teams to their league. Stanford, California, and SMU are now heading to the ACC, per Ross Dellenger. This now means that two more universities are leaving the nearly-barren Pac-12.

“It’s final: ACC presidents have approved expansion to add Stanford, Cal and SMU, sources tell @YahooSports, ending a month-long saga into an issue that divided the league.”

Over the course of the last month, the ACC has been discussing with its presidents about potentially adding three new teams to the league, bringing the total of teams to 18. While there's a lot of interest in the expansion, there's also been significant pushback from some members of the league. In particular, UNC opposed this decision.

Still, it only felt like a matter of time before the ACC made this move official. Now, California, SMU, and Stanford will be playing against the likes of Duke, UNC, Clemson, and Louisville. An already stacked conference just got even stronger… at the expense of one of the oldest conferences in the college football scene.

With Stanford and California joining the ACC, the Pac-12 is now down to just Washington State and Oregon State. Most of their other previous members departed and joined either the Big 10 or the Big 12. It seems more and more likely that the Pac-12 that college football fans knew and loved will be taken down in the near future, if not sooner.