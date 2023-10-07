Star Wars and Disney+ lost a member of its team behind the camera as the Emmy-nominated costume designer Shawna Trpcic, who helped bring Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau's section of the Star Wars universe to life, has tragically passed away.

Shawna Trpcic's daughter Sarah told the Hollywood Reporter her mother passed on Friday, October 6th, in Palm Desert, California, at the age of 56. As of this writing, an official cause of death had not been revealed, but the family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

Trpcic was first credited as a costume designer in 1990 independent film Megaville, starring Billy Zane in his first leading role. She would serve as a wardrobe assistant or costume designer on several notable films and TV series in the 1990s and 2000s, with some of her most notable work being on Firefly, Torchwood: Miracle Day, and The Cabin in the Woods.

Her most famous work, though, would come in 2019 when she was brought on to serve as a costume designer for season 2 of the Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. Trpcic's work, along with the rest of the costume department, was met with near universal praise for capturing the look and feel of the original Star Wars trilogy while melding it with some of Dave Filoni‘s own sensibilities. Trpcic would earn an Emmy nominations for her work on season 2 of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and she is also nominated for season 3 The Mandalorian as well.

Trpcic's final work on the Star Wars universe would be in the Ahsoka series where she helped bring popular animated characters such as Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, and Ezra Bridger to live action.

Filoni shared some words on Trpcic, praising her work on the various Disney+ Star Wars series she was part of. He said Trpcic had “a deep love and appreciation” for the universe and it could be seen “in every piece of work she did.” He added her costumes helped tell the stories of these characters before the cameras started by conveying their life experiences before the events of these series.