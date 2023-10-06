Star Wars' Ahsoka season 1 finale had fans anticipating a major cliffhanger.

For a short recap, we see Ahsoka and Sabine finding themselves on Peridea with the Noti, feeling cautiously optimistic about their future. However, their optimism is tempered by the knowledge that Grand Admiral Thrawn poses a significant threat.

Now, it's known that Thrawn's journey to Dathomir hints at dark experiments involving science and magic. This could possibly link to the sinister practices of Palpatine's resurrection and cloning labs. In other words, the entire storyline behind Star Wars sequels. This includes the First and Final Orders and the Sith Eternal cult on Exegol.

While Ezra reuniting with Hera holds immense significance for fans of both “Rebels” and “Clone Wars,” the reunion doesn't carry the expected triumphant tone. Hera openly acknowledges the New Republic's shortcomings and appears to underestimate the potential resurgence of Thrawn's influence.

This situation sparks concerns that Imperials might be infiltrating the government as spies, actively working to undermine its efforts.

Fortunately, Mon Mothma's presence and a cameo by C-3PO offer a glimmer of hope. Once again, balancing the story between light and darkness.

Despite the sense of impending defeat, the finale manages to align with the future while providing clever character developments. Ezra takes on a significant role as a warrior. While Hera becomes Leia's right-hand woman. Thrawn's importance grows as well.

Ahsoka and Sabine embark on new adventures in an unknown galaxy, expanding on the lore of Mortis. Ultimately, the finale sets the stage for multiple storylines and preserves the bigger picture.

Now, although implied, Ahsoka's season 1 finale did not feature cameos of Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett, or Baby Yoda. But the previous episode provided a dose of that with C-3PO's appearance before the Galactic council.

Despite the absence of major cameos, the episode delivers a thrilling lightsaber battle and character development, especially for Sabine, who proves her abilities in the Force.

This narrative for Ahsoka's season 1 finale echoes the dynamics of hope and resistance seen in the original trilogy. Star wars fans saw characters like Luke and Leia rallying against the evil Imperials.

With “Ahsoka,” serving as a prequel to “The Force Awakens,” it aligns with J.J. Abrams' overarching narrative.

Perhaps, in Ahsoka's season 2, fans can see how the fall of the New Republic and the rise of the First Order are inevitable. Plus, how Ahsoka herself and other major characters will pave the way for the events of the sequel trilogy.