It’s Kenny Pickett time for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike Tomlin finally pulled the plug on the Mitch Trubisky experience after the quarterback struggled again versus the New York Jets. Trubisky completed 7-of-13 passes for 84 yards and an interception in the first half. With the Steelers failing to reach the end zone, Tomlin decided he had seen enough and made the change to spark the moribund offensive attack.

Unfortunately, Pickett’s first career pass was an interception by Jordan Whitehead, so he didn’t get off to the best start:

🚨 PICKETT'D OFF 🚨 Kenny Pickett throws the interception on his first career drive in the NFLpic.twitter.com/n8aMGizyMn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 2, 2022

However, the Steelers came right back with their second interception of Zach Wilson, setting up Pickett for a touchdown run. It has been quite the eventful start to the rookie’s NFL career already, and this is shaping up to be a game that comes right down to the wire.

People had been clamoring for Tomlin to bench Trubisky amid his early-season struggles. Trubisky had just 569 yards passing through three games, with an extremely poor 5.5 yards per pass attempt. After losing to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, some people thought the Steelers would use that extra time as a way to prepare Pickett for his first career start. Tomlin was adamant about not making a change, though, so it’s interesting to see him making this move in-game.

Pittsburgh is 1-2 on the season and trying to get a much-needed AFC victory over a fellow 1-2 team in the Jets. Wilson caught a touchdown pass early on in his return, but it has been a struggle for him throwing the ball.