Not only did Zach Wilson catch a touchdown pass on a flea flicker against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but the New York Jets quarterback capped it off with an epic Griddy to celebrate.

Not a bad way for Wilson to show that his knee is indeed 100 percent following Aug. 16 arthroscopic surgery:

Wilson had not played in a game since Aug. 12 when he sustained a non-contact injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason. He looked elusive on a 9-yard scramble early against the Steelers and used his mobility to avoid their pass rush on several occasions.

But that was just the appetizer before the main course. On second-and-goal from the Steelers 2-yard line early in the second quarter, Wilson tossed the ball to wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who in turn flipped it to Braxton Berrios coming the other way. Zach Wilson found a soft spot to the right and was wide open to become the first quarterback in Jets history to score a receiving touchdown.

But even that was small stuff compared to the 23-year-old’s celebratory Griddy. And injured teammate Mekhi Becton was rather impressed with his QB’s moves:

10/10 griddy if you ask me 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ — Trending Topic 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@BigTicket73) October 2, 2022

The touchdown gave the Jets a 10-0 lead. They had only led for 23 seconds in three games and 180 minutes of football this season.

New York is looking for more Zach Wilson magic on Sunday to get back to .500 on the season. The Jets were 1-2 coming in, following a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week.