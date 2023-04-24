Who says only superstars can be influential? NBA veteran Patrick Beverley might be becoming a treasured philosopher among other athletes. New Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson channeled the outspoken point guard when explaining why he thought his one season with the Los Angeles Rams was ultimately unsuccessful.

“If you’re a fork, you don’t want to be used as a spoon the majority of the time,” Robinson said, per Alan Saunders of Steelers Now.



Beverley uttered the words earlier this year when expressing his dissatisfaction with how the Los Angeles Lakers used him before he wound up with the Chicago Bulls. Robinson made a name for himself by producing big numbers in unfavorable offensive situations. He totaled 1,400 yards with a mammoth 14 touchdowns in a Pro Bowl 2015 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and had two additionally great seasons with the Chicago Bears years later.

Robinson’s production has plummeted the last two seasons, however. He finally arrived in what was a high-powered offense with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Rams, but njuries and a dilapidated O-Line quickly ensured that it would again be tough sledding for him. Even with Cooper Kupp injured and leaving a huge target share available, the 29-year-old wideout mustered just 33 catches for 339 yards (10.3 yards per reception) and three scores.

LA traded Robinson and a seventh-round draft pick to Pittsburgh for another seventh-rounder last week. Scheme and fit can determine how impactful a player can be for a given team, so there could be merit to his blunt take.

Steelers fans better hope so, at least, or their team will again be forced to heavily rely on their defense to stay competitive in the loaded AFC.