As of this writing, the Los Angeles Rams own the 36th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have 10 more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft, including drafting Clark Phillips III

After a disappointing season in 2022, the Rams had the biggest drop in performance out of all NFL teams. Despite winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy the previous year, they struggled and only managed to win 5 out of 17 games. Of course, the defending champions missed out on the playoffs. However, the upcoming season brings renewed hope for the Rams. Keep in mind that they have a significant number of picks in the 2023 NFL Draft – a total of 11. While they don’t have a first-round pick for the seventh year in a row, they do have three picks on Day 2 and the remaining eight on Day 3.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the Rams in the draft.

1. Rams re-arm their secondary

The Rams are currently lacking in the cornerback position, especially after trading Jalen Ramsey in March. Although Cobie Durant has shown some promise, the team needs to find reliable players to succeed in the NFL. Fortunately, this year’s draft class is loaded with talented cornerbacks. This presents an opportunity for GM Les Snead to find a plug-and-play starter for the team. With the 36th overall pick, the Rams could potentially address their cornerback need.

Clark Phillips III out of Utah is a standout cornerback that the Rams could consider with their 36th pick. Phillips has started for two seasons for Utah football, displaying a great ability to read route concepts and make instinctual plays on the ball. He had an impressive six interceptions in the last season, two of which he returned for touchdowns. Despite not having exceptional size or speed, Phillips makes up for it with his technique.

Phillips’ football IQ is impressive, as seen in his ability to read both the route and quarterback at the same time. This allows him to be in a position to make plays on the ball. Although his speed is not the fastest, his technique and instincts make him a valuable addition to the Rams. The team will need to address its cornerback need in the draft, and Phillips may be the player to fill that gap.

Clark Phillips III vs Jordan Addison🍿 pic.twitter.com/LZpp9ZkiAN — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 3, 2022

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Rams shore up their offensive line

Although the Rams are seemingly satisfied with their current offensive line, they should still consider adding new pieces to improve the unit. Of course, the 2023 NFL draft presents a prime opportunity for the Rams to address their needs, given that they have 11 draft picks this year.

One potential target for the Rams in the draft is Blake Freeland out of BYU. He could be a fit for Sean McVay’s zone-running scheme. Freeland is agile and has the potential to bulk up even more at the next level. As a left tackle with a lot of experience, Freeland could develop into a long-term starter for the Rams with his athleticism and skill set.

Freeland is effective at blocking in zone run plays, with decent speed and a strong grasp of how to work with his teammates to take on and release blocks, as well as how to cut off defenders on the backside. He moves fluidly in a straight line and can quickly close in on smaller opponents to contain them.

3. Rams get Aaron Donald some help

The Rams are also seeking to develop a backup for Aaron Donald in the defensive line. USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, with his strength and agility, could be a valuable addition to the team. The Rams may not have to look far for a promising option in the NFL draft, as Tuipulotu has shown the ability to rush from both the inside and outside.

Tuli Tuipulotu possesses a remarkable mix of power and agility that is likely to attract the Rams’ coaching staff. His hands provide enough force to create space while defending the run, in addition to the speed and maneuverability required to succeed as a pass rusher.

Take note that Tuipulotu had a standout 13.5-sack season with the Trojans in 2022. He is a California native and is open to the idea of playing in his home state for the Rams. If selected in the second or third round, he would have the opportunity to play alongside the renowned Aaron Donald. Tuipulotu would surely add depth to the Rams’ defensive line. As the team is in need of talent this offseason, Tuipulotu and Donald would make for an exciting pairing.