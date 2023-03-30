Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley loves playing villain on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. That much is clear in their latest meeting on Wednesday.

After seemingly deflecting a LeBron pass and stopping a scoring opportunity, Beverley gave the Lakers forward the Dikembe Mutombo finger wag, as if saying “not in my home.”

Of course it’s not the first time Patrick Beverley tried to taunt LeBron James. To recall, in their previous meeting meeting last Sunday at Crypto.com Arena, Pat Bev hit James with the “too small” gesture after he scored over him. Making things sweeter, the Bulls actually won the game 118-108.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is what Beverley does, though. He’s a feisty defender, no doubt. However, part of his playing style is trying to get into the heads of his opponents and making them heated.

James knows that very well, however, so he knows better not to fall into Beverley’s trap. Still, it’s fun to see the two former Lakers teammates go at each other.

Beverley said before that he wants to help the Bulls’ end the Lakers’ playoff aspirations, but unfortunately for him, the Purple and Gold are in a good spot to make the Play-in and could very well qualify for the playoffs if they continue the current run they are on.

But hey, at least Pat Bev made things a little difficult for them following their victory over the weekend. He can definitely do the Mutombo finger wag again to celebrate that.