Pittsburgh Steelers fans can breathe a sigh of relief after wide receiver Diontae Johnson's injury scare on Friday. Johnson, who was carted off the field, returned to training camp practice on Saturday, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Steelers fans were fearing the worst when they saw Johnson carted off the field with little explanation why. Head coach Mike Tomlin later offered an explanation while speaking to reporters, saying that Johnson, defensive end DeMarvin Leal and tight end Connor Heyward all left with heat-related issues.

It's great news for Steelers fans, as Johnson is looking to continue to build chemistry with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Johnson, who made the Pro Bowl back in 2021, took a step back this past season, as he failed to match his yardage total from his standout campaign while also failing to reach the end zone once.

Johnson and Pickett noticeably struggled to build chemistry this past season, though the two have worked together this offseason to rectify that. The Pro Bowl wideout has praised Pickett as well, saying that the Pittsburgh product is going to “work his a** off” to be the best version of himself.

Not only is there hope for a bounce-back season from Johnson, but there's also a belief that this Steelers passing game, which added veteran Allen Robinson and tight end Darnell Washington through the draft, could be much improved.

It all starts and ends with Pickett, though. However, it certainly helps that Johnson, arguably the best route runner on the Steelers, won't be forced to miss any time in training camp after Friday's scare.