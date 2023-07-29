Retired Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison is headlining the Steelers 2023 Hall of Honor class, five years after his retirement in 2018. The Steelers Hall of Honor was created in 2017, and has 49 members prior to the 2023 class.

Harrison is one of just four former Steelers who will get enshrined into the team's Hall of Fame along with center Ray Mansfield, offensive guard Gerry Mullins, and defensive end Aaron Smith, per Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports.

Harrison makes the Hall of Honor after helping lead the team to two Super Bowl wins in 2005 and 2008. He has one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history when he returned a Kurt Warner interception 100 yards for a touchdown right before the end of the first half.

What makes Harrison's story so impressive is that he went undrafted out of Kent University in 2002, making him one of the most successful undrafted free agents in NFL history. He was a 2x first team All-Pro and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 after leading the league in forced fumbles. He is also the Pittsburgh Steelers all-time sack leader with 80.5 sacks. (Note: sacks did not become an official stat until 1982, so members of the Steelers 1970s dynasty did not have their sack totals recorded).

James Harrison will be joined by three other Super Bowl Champion Steelers in this year's class. Both Ray Mansfield and Gerry Mullins were offensive linemen during the Steelers dynasty of the 1970s. Mansfield won two Super Bowls with the team and Mullins won four. Aaron Smith was a defensive teammate of Harrison, and also was a part of both the Steelers Super Bowl wins in the 2000s.