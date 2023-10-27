Despite failing to practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Diontae Johnson is on track to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, he confirmed.

“It's nothing to be worried about,” Johnson said about feeling some tightness in a different area of his hamstring, per The Athletic's Mike DeFabo. “I'll be playing Sunday.”

Johnson was added to the injury report on Thursday after a DNP, but all systems seem to be go for Sunday.

Johnson continuing to recover from hamstring injury

The 27-year-old missed four weeks of games because of the hamstring injury, but returned from injured reserve following the Steelers' bye in Week 6 and played 37 snaps in a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

It wasn't clear whether Johnson's DNP on Wednesday was due to him suffering a setback or is it was maintenance-related, but it is looking to be the latter, which will have Pittsburgh fans breathing a sigh of relief. The team's injury report will reveal whether the WR heads into the weekend with an injury designation, or if he will be cleared ahead of Sunday's game.

The Steelers could really use Diontae Johnson in the contest, as they look to make it three wins in a row against the Jags. Johnson caught five passes on six targets for 79 yards against the Rams, and could be looking at an uptick in targets against Jacksonville's secondary.

Pittsburgh currently sits at 4-2, good enough for second place in the AFC North, and just one win back of the division leading Baltimore Ravens.