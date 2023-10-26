Wide receiver Diontae Johnson made a triumphant return in the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 7 win. Now, the team is hoping it wasn't a short-lived one.

Johnson did not practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, per Steelers Depot. The fear is that Johnson aggravated the injury that forced him to exit Week 1 early and subsequently miss Pittsburgh's next four games.

The Steelers face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and Johnson has to be considered a serious doubt for Week 8 with this news.

Upon his return from a stint on the IR last week, Johnson immediately impacted the Steelers in a positive way in the team's 24-17 win on the road over the Los Angeles Rams.

Targeted six times, Johnson hauled in five receptions for 79 yards. And even that was with Johnson playing less than 70% of the snaps on offense.

The presence of Johnson also seemed to have a positive effect on fellow receiver George Pickens. With the Rams secondary unable to focus solely on Pickens, the second-year wideout had a big game. He finished his day with five catches for 107 yards on eight targets.

If Johnson indeed can't get back on the field for his second straight game, the Steelers offense is likely to regress. In what was hoped to be a major leap, QB Kenny Pickett has been middling in 2023. He has thrown for 1,257 yards in six games, with just five touchdowns against four interceptions.

Pickett has failed to top 250 passing yards in a game, and the offense has failed to score consistently. Only five teams score fewer than the 17.2 points a game Pittsburgh averages.

If Johnson is sidelined again, reaching 17 points might be a struggle for the Steelers.