Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has been known to express his own opinion without a filter. Pickens doesn't shy away from the cameras or pressure and is always ready for competition. With the Steelers set to face one of the bottom-tier passing defenses in the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pickens expressed his thoughts on their vulnerability, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“I think their D-line, they depend on their D-line a lot. With their team having a lot of first-round guys, that D-line, that's what they depend on a lot, and then kind of you know hope the guys hold up long enough, hope, so it's kind of a hope defense for sure,” Pickens said.

The Steelers' offense behind Pickens and quarterback Kenny Pickett has been much improved throughout the past few weeks, but they have troubles of their own. Pittsburgh has the lowest total yards in the NFL and is at the bottom half of touchdown stats. They haven't been able to find much consistency in their schemes, especially with offensive coordinator Matt Canada having so many safe plays, rather than big gain opportunities.

On a positive note for the Steelers, Pickens is partially right. The Jaguars give up an average of 354.4 yards per game, ranked at No. 26 in the NFL. They also allow the 20th-worst yards per play with 5.4 to go along with an average of 20.9 points to their opponent.

Jacksonville has been able to create turnovers from time to time this season but they've been extremely streaky and they tend to make a lot of mistakes that cost yardage downfield. Their secondary is inferior to many teams in the NFL, so if Pickens and Pickett can find their connection, Pittsburgh should have a quality offensive showing.