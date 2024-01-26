Mike Mitchell wants to come home to the Steelers.

Safety Mike Mitchell enjoyed a reputation as a fearsome hitter during his time roaming the secondary for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, Mitchell wants to teach the current roster how to instill fear in the opponents, just like he used to do.

“With assistant DB coach Gerald Alexander moving on, Steelers really need to give Mike Mitchell a call. He’s been with the Colts as assistant DB coach past 2 years. Would be a great add to the staff,” The Athletic's Mark Kaboly posted on X (formerly Twitter.)

Mitchell's reaction to a potential reunion? “Would be an honor and an amazing opportunity,” he said in reply.

Mitchell's contract with Indianapolis expired after the 2023 season and he is not expected back. Alexander was an assistant coach under Mike Tomlin this season. He left to pursues a role with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mitchell, Tomlin have history

A 10-year NFL veteran, Mitchell enjoyed the best spell of his career in Pittsburgh. He was with the Steelers from 2014-2017. In line with Steelers legends of the past, Mitchell developed a reputation as a ferocious presence in Pittsburgh's secondary.

In 61 games in the black and gold, he recorded 281 tackles, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

A favorite of Tomlin's during his playing days, the coach and former player still keep in touch, perhaps hinting that Tomlin will be receptive to adding Mitchell to his staff.

“I love Mike,” Tomlin was quoted as saying earlier this year, when the Steelers were preparing to face Mitchell's Colts. “We communicate quite often…I get texts from Mike just about every week.”

No franchise takes cares of its own better than the Steelers, so perhaps we'll see Mitchell back on the sidelines in Pittsburgh in 2024.