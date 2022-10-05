It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.

Kenny Pickett was solid in his two quarters of on-field action, tallying 120 yards on a stellar 10-for-13 clip to start off his career. He also rushed in for not one, but two touchdowns with his feet:

Kenny Pickett with his second rushing TD of the day 👀 The Kenny Pickett era has arrived 🔥(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ZzVpRA85TH — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 2, 2022

The Steelers may have lost on a game-ending drive by the Jets to close out the contest, but it’s hard not to be encouraged with the early poise shown by Kenny Pickett.

But of course, one game alone doesn’t build a reputation. That’s why the Steelers are seen as two touchdown underdogs for their Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills, a spread against Pittsburgh they haven’t experienced since 52 years prior.

Pittsburgh is a 14-point underdog in Buffalo. Pittsburgh is the only team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to never be at least a 14-point underdog, via @MackNova. Pittsburgh’s largest underdog role since the merger is +13.5 against Dallas in Super Bowl XXX, when it lost by 10. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2022

The betting line is likely more of a testament to how talented NFL circles believe Josh Allen and the Bills are this season rather than an indictment of Kenny Pickett. They’ll be playing with home-field advantage as well.

The record itself is also a testament to how great the Steelers have been over the past half century. They’ve made the playoffs more times than they missed throughout that span. Pittsburgh fans have been lucky enough to be buoyed by two legendary QBs in Ben Roethlisberger and Terry Bradshaw, who own six Super Bowl rings between them.

The bar has been set for what success looks like on the Steelers. It’s up to Kenny Pickett to live up to the lofty expectations beginning with his first start against the Bills.