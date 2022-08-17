Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky heap huge praise on WR – and it’s not George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had several young wide receivers turning heads. First, it was rookie George Pickens. Now Gunner Olszewski has begun to make an impact.

Gunner Olszewski spent the first three seasons of his career with the New England Patriots. During these first three years, he was used both heavily on kick and punt returns, and at wide receiver.

Throughout his career, Olszewski has returned 66 punts, recording 834 yards and one touchdown. He has returned 36 kickoffs, which also totaled 834 yards.

Olszewski has never been used heavily in the passing game throughout his career. He has recorded nine receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown on 12 total targets.

Now that Gunner Olszewski has arrived on the Steelers, he could finally be utilized as more of a pass-catcher, as well as a return specialist.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a quarterback battle, with three different players fighting for the top spot. Two of these pass throwers, Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett, have spoken out about what they’ve seen from Olszewski.

Last week, veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky spoke about what he’s seen from Gunner Olszewski. Trubisky stated, “Yeah, he’s shifty. He gets open, he’s very quarterback friendly, and when he gets the ball in his hands, he has a great run after the catch.”

In a recent interview, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett also spoke about Olszewski. Picket said, “He knows what the quarterback wants to see and how we’re seeing it from the pocket, and he just knows how to get open. He’s a football player. High IQ kind of guy.”

If all goes to plan, Olszewski could find a way to not only make this roster but be a legitimate playmaker. Having the two players involved in the quarterback competition should be a good sign for the young skill player.