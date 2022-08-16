It is looking more and more each passing day that the Pittsburgh Steelers caught one of the best steals in the 2022 NFL Draft in the form of rookie wide receiver George Pickens. The former Georgia Bulldogs star has done nothing but wow everyone in training camp, including his own teammates of course. Fellow Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson was so amazed by the rookie that he called George Pickens a “freak of nature.”

Via Noah Strackbein of Sports Illustrated:

“He’s a freak, that’s what he is,” Johnson said with a big smile. “He’s a freak. That’s a special talent, you can’t teach some of the things he does. I just be watching like, man, I be amazed at how he catches the ball sometimes. He’s young. He’s getting better on the daily.”

Every story that has been coming out of Steelers camp about George Pickens sounds like a description of a future legend. It’s almost as though he is being made up to be someone that is just cover-proof. But while that can come across as hyperbole, George Pickens showed the nation why everyone has been so high of him in the camp with a ridiculous touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason.

I mean, just watch this without forgetting that George Pickens is just a rookie.

Although George Pickens, taken in the second round (52nd overall) by Pittsburgh in the 2022 NFL Draft, mostly played against Seahawks backups in that game, it remains clear that he is oozing with potential, and it might not take him long before he ascends into a legitimate downfield threat in the NFL. The Steelers would definitely love that to be true.